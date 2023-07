Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber, right, incoming commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, salutes Capt. Jon Hurst, commodore of Fleet Logistics Support Wing, and reads his orders and remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Heath C. Leggett relinquished command to Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US