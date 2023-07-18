U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber, oncoming commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, makes his entrance during the arrival of the official party of a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Heath Leggett relinquished command to Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:58 Photo ID: 7928434 VIRIN: 230714-M-DA549-1055 Resolution: 6600x4400 Size: 5.38 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.