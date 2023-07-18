Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 1 of 14]

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Garten, a musician with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band conducts music before a change of command ceremony for Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Heath C. Leggett relinquished command to Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7928430
    VIRIN: 230714-M-DA549-1031
    Resolution: 5810x3873
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    change of command
    VR-51
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Fleet Logistics Support Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT