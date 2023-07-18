U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Garten, a musician with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band conducts music before a change of command ceremony for Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Heath C. Leggett relinquished command to Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin