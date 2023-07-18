U.S. Sailors bow their heads while benediction is read during a change of command ceremony for Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Heath C. Leggett relinquished command to Mark D. Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:58 Photo ID: 7928448 VIRIN: 230714-M-DA549-1276 Resolution: 6178x4119 Size: 3.56 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.