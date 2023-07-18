Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 9 of 14]

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Sailors with the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Color Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony for Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Cmdr. Allen W. Jacob relinquished command to Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7928443
    VIRIN: 230714-M-DA549-1064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51
    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    change of command
    VR-51
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Fleet Logistics Support Wing

