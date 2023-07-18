U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Hurst, right, commodore of Fleet Logistics Support Wing, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Heath C. Leggett, outgoing commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 51, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14, 2023. Leggett relinquished command to Cmdr. Mark D. Kerber. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7928431 VIRIN: 230714-M-DA549-1145 Resolution: 6631x4421 Size: 3.24 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Mark D. Kerber Assumes Command of VR-51 [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.