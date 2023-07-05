38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Army veterans in Palau, invited by the U.S. Embassy Koror, attend the MIM-104 Patriot live-fire demonstration by 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023