U.S. Army veterans in Palau, invited by the U.S. Embassy Koror, attend the MIM-104 Patriot live-fire demonstration by 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 07:25
|Photo ID:
|7926096
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-SU758-1006
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|33.65 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT