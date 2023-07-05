38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

A soon-to-be-destroyed drone target takes flight over Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 17, 2023. U.S. Army air defenders from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise as part of Northern Edge Exercise 23-2. The drone target simulates the flight profile of a cruise missile where the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air-missile will track, engage, and successfully destroy the target. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

