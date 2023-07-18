38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dillin Lewis (left), a 140A - 140A - Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Systems Integrator, and Sgt. Beau Potter, a 14E - Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer, stands in front of the AN/MPQ-53 X-Band radar used to identify and track targets on the MIM-104 Patriot missile system at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 16, 2023. Army air defenders deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise as part of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

