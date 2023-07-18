Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 5 of 7]

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

    PALAU

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dillin Lewis (left), a 140A - 140A - Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Systems Integrator, and Sgt. Beau Potter, a 14E - Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator / Maintainer, stands in front of the AN/MPQ-53 X-Band radar used to identify and track targets on the MIM-104 Patriot missile system at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 16, 2023. Army air defenders deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise as part of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 7926086
    VIRIN: 230716-A-SU758-1001
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 45.53 MB
    Location: PW
    This work, 38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #airdefense #NorthernEdge23

