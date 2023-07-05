Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 1 of 7]

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

    PALAU

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Qyson Legette, a 14T - Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator / Maintainer assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stands next to a recently fired MIM-104 Patriot launcher at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau - July 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 7926024
    VIRIN: 230717-A-SU758-1001
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 23.84 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

