38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

Sgt. Qyson Legette, a 14T - Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator / Maintainer assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stands next to a recently fired MIM-104 Patriot launcher at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau - July 17, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 07:25
|Photo ID:
|7926024
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-SU758-1001
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|23.84 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
