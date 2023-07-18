38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

Two soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, peer through the empty canister of a recently fired MIM-104 Patriot missile fired at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau, July 17, 2023. Army air defenders deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise as part of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 Location: PW