Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

    PALAU

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    An image sequence of a MIM-104 Patriot missile engaging a drone target at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau - July 17, 2023. U.S. Army air defenders from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport as part of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 07:29
    Photo ID: 7926078
    VIRIN: 230717-A-SU758-1002
    Resolution: 7680x12960
    Size: 15.63 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2
    38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #airdefense #NorthernEdge23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT