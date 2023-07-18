38th ADA Brigade Patriot Live-Fire in Palau - Northern Edge 23-2

An image sequence of a MIM-104 Patriot missile engaging a drone target at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport, Palau - July 17, 2023. U.S. Army air defenders from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed from Japan to the Republic of Palau to conduct a Patriot live-fire exercise at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport as part of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
