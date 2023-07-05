Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW

U.S. Air Force 36th Fighter Generations Squadron maintainers prepare to store an F-16D Fighting Falcon in a hangar after completing a familiarization flight with Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. The D-model is a two-seat variant of the F-16 fighter jet which allows for familiarization flights to showcase the 51 FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

