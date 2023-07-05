Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 6 of 7]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 36th Fighter Generations Squadron maintainers prepare to store an F-16D Fighting Falcon in a hangar after completing a familiarization flight with Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. The D-model is a two-seat variant of the F-16 fighter jet which allows for familiarization flights to showcase the 51 FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 7925678
    VIRIN: 230718-F-IC495-1684
    Resolution: 4475x2981
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    #USAF #USA #USFK #PACAF #OsanAirBase #51FW

