Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, taxi down the runway after a familiarization (FAM) flight in an F-16D Fighting Falcon, left, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. During the FAM flight, Love got a firsthand look into fighter operations and what goes into generating the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

