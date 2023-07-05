Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 1 of 7]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, right, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, talks with Airmen at the 36th Fighter Squadron flight desk on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Love visited the 36 FS for a familiarization flight in a F-16D Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

