U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, right, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, talks with Airmen at the 36th Fighter Squadron flight desk on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Love visited the 36 FS for a familiarization flight in a F-16D Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7925673
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-IC495-1054
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
