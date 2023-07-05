U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, pose for a photo in an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Love visited the 51 FW and 36th Fighter Squadron for a familiarization flight, allowing him to see what goes into scheduling, generating and launching an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7925679
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-IC495-3166
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT