U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, pose for a photo in an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Love visited the 51 FW and 36th Fighter Squadron for a familiarization flight, allowing him to see what goes into scheduling, generating and launching an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7925679 VIRIN: 230718-F-IC495-3166 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.07 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.