U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, take off in an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. The D-model is a two-seat variant of the F-16 fighter jet which allows for familiarization flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7925674
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-IC495-2866
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
