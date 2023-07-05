U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, right, 51st Fighter Wing commander, helps U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Advisor, strap into an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Love visited the 36 FS for a familiarization flight in a F-16D Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7925677
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-IC495-2387
|Resolution:
|5223x3475
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Love flies high with the 51 FW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
