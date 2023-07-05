Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, looks inside the cockpit of an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. This visit was a first for Fedriga since he became president of FVG in 2018 and was an opportunity for Fedriga to receive a firsthand look at the mission of the Wing and the partnership between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 03:10
|Photo ID:
|7923396
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-FG548-1128
|Resolution:
|5334x3548
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
