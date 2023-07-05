Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, and other members from the 31st Fighter Wing take a group photo with Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, and Robert Needham, consul general Milan, in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. The visit provided an up-close perspective to Fedriga and Needham on how the Wing executes the mission, enabling interoperability between Ally and partner nations and the importance of working together to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

