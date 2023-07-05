Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Robert Needham, consul general Milan, walk together during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy. The visit provided an up-close perspective to Fedriga and Needham on how the Wing executes the mission, enabling interoperability between Ally and partner nations and the importance of working together to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

