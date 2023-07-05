Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, and Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, speak to each other in the air traffic control tower during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. The visit provided an up-close perspective to Fedriga and Needham on how the Wing executes the mission, enabling interoperability between Ally and partner nations and the importance of working together to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

