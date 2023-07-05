Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, present Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, with coins that represent the 31st Fighter Wing and Aviano Air base during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. This visit was a first for Fedriga since he became president of FVG in 2018 and was an opportunity for Fedriga to receive a firsthand look at the mission of the Wing and the partnership between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023