    Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan [Image 8 of 8]

    Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

    ITALY

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, present Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, with coins that represent the 31st Fighter Wing and Aviano Air base during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. This visit was a first for Fedriga since he became president of FVG in 2018 and was an opportunity for Fedriga to receive a firsthand look at the mission of the Wing and the partnership between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:10
    Location: IT
    This work, Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    group photo
    Base tour
    politician
    distinguished visitor

