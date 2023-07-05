Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan [Image 1 of 8]

    Aviano hosts FVG president and Consul General Milan

    ITALY

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Italian Air Force Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Base commander, Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Italy, Robert Needham, consul general Milan, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo in front of the 31st FW headquarters building during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 19, 2023. The visit provided an up-close perspective to Fedriga and Needham on how the Wing executes the mission, enabling interoperability between Ally and partner nations and the importance of working together to ensure regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:09
    Location: IT
    group photo
    Base tour
    politician
    distinguished visitor

