REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jason Wolff, an armed watchstander for Navy Reserve Center Wichita, fires the M9 military service pistol during a live fire weapons qualification exercise at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s small arms range. Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth’s regional armed watchstanders are participating in the annual weapons qualification refresher training on the M9 service pistol and M500 shotgun, which is required by the Department of the Navy for armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US