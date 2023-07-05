Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training [Image 2 of 8]

    REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ralph Rodriguez (right), the assistant regional armed watch stander program (AWS) coordinator for Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW), safety observes a Sailor firing the M9 military service pistol during a live fire weapons qualification exercise at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s small arms range. Rodriguez and other REDCOM FW AWS coordinators are leading annual weapons qualification training on the M9 service pistol and M500 shotgun for their region’s armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Navy Reserve
    Weapons Qualifications
    Ready Now
    Warfighting Readiness
    Armed Watchstander
    REDCOM FW

