FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ralph Rodriguez, the assistant regional armed watch stander program (AWS) coordinator for Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW), tallies the number of target hits during a live fire weapons qualification exercise at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s small arms range. Rodriguez and other REDCOM FW AWS coordinators are leading annual weapons qualification training on the M9 service pistol and M500 shotgun for their region’s armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7922270 VIRIN: 230719-N-GT710-1058 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 2.47 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.