FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Megann Helton (center), who stands duty as an armed watchstander for Navy Reserve Center St. Louis, receives guidance from Small Arms Marksmanship Instructor (SAMI) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ralph Rodriguez during a live fire training exercise at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s small arms range. Helton and other Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth regional armed watchstanders are participating in the annual weapons qualification refresher training for the M9 service pistol and M500 shotgun, as required by the Department of the Navy for all armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7922275 VIRIN: 230719-N-GT710-1357 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 1.8 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.