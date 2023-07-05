REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Henley (rear), serving as a line coach, observes a Sailor firing an M9 service pistol at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth small arms range. Henley is the lead armed watchstander program coordinator for Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth and is conducting weapons qualification training for the region’s armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

