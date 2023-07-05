REDCOM FW AWS Coordinators Conduct Annual Weapons Qualification Refresher Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2023) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Goulbourne, who stands duty as an armed watchstander for Navy Reserve Center Springfield, fires the M500 shotgun at targets during a live fire weapons qualification exercise at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s small arms range. The exercise is part of an annual weapons qualification refresher training on the M9 service pistol and M500 shotgun, required by the Department of the Navy for armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

