    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 5]

    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rizza Perdue, 30th Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, simulates providing aid to an injured member during an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. The active shooter training exercise solidifies a response effort should there be an active shooter threat on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:23
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Active Shooter Training
    VSFB
    SLD 30 30 SFS

