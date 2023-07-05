30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rizza Perdue, 30th Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, simulates providing aid to an injured member during an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. The active shooter training exercise solidifies a response effort should there be an active shooter threat on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

