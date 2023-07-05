Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 3 of 5]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Dighton, 30th Security Forces Squadron confinement technician, practices applying a tourniquet on a training model during an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. Tourniquets are useful for tactical combat casualty care and effectively manage hemorrhaging from any extremity. Security Forces Defenders are ready to respond swiftly and effectively by practicing the full range of responsibilities required for real-life scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

