U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Dighton, 30th Security Forces Squadron confinement technician, practices applying a tourniquet on a training model during an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. Tourniquets are useful for tactical combat casualty care and effectively manage hemorrhaging from any extremity. Security Forces Defenders are ready to respond swiftly and effectively by practicing the full range of responsibilities required for real-life scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7920151 VIRIN: 230523-F-GJ070-1172 Resolution: 5168x3692 Size: 9.69 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.