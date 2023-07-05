30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

Members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron participate in an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. During the exercise, they set up a simulated base defense operator center to filter calls and dispatch appropriate forces around the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
