    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 2 of 5]

    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron participate in an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. During the exercise, they set up a simulated base defense operator center to filter calls and dispatch appropriate forces around the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 7920150
    VIRIN: 230523-F-GJ070-1164
    Resolution: 4588x3277
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter Training
    30 SFS
    SLD 30
    VSFB

