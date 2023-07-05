Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 1 of 5]

    30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diana Nieva, 30th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center technician, puts on her gear to prepare for an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. Security Forces Defenders are ready to respond swiftly and effectively by practicing the full range of responsibilities required for real-life scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:23
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Active Shooter Training
    30 SFS
    SLD 30
    VSFB

