30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diana Nieva, 30th Security Forces Squadron visitor control center technician, puts on her gear to prepare for an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. Security Forces Defenders are ready to respond swiftly and effectively by practicing the full range of responsibilities required for real-life scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US