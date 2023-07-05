U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jimmy Bonilla, 30th Security Forces Squadron pass and identification technician, simulates an injury during an internal active shooter training exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2023. Security Forces Defenders are ready to respond swiftly and effectively by practicing the full range of responsibilities required for real-life scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7920152
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-GJ070-1211
|Resolution:
|5216x3726
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Security Forces Squadron Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
