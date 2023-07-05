Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovating ADAB [Image 6 of 6]

    Innovating ADAB

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab pose for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2023. Opened in September 2022, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab enables Airmen to hone their ideas into tangible and achievable improvements for their unit, squadron, base or even the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:21
    VIRIN: 230712-F-DY859-1043
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Development
    Innovation
    ADAB
    AFWERX
    Al Dhafra
    Phantom WERX

