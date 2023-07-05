Innovating ADAB

Members of the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab pose for a photo at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2023. Opened in September 2022, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab enables Airmen to hone their ideas into tangible and achievable improvements for their unit, squadron, base or even the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
