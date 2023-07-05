Innovating ADAB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Seth Wynn, Phantom WERX action officer, uses 3D design software for an innovation project at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Opened in September 2022, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab enables Airmen to hone their ideas into tangible and achievable improvements for their unit, squadron, base or even the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|05.25.2023
Date Posted: 07.18.2023
|7918289
|230525-F-DY859-1208
|4199x2730
|2.47 MB
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|1
|0
