Innovating ADAB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clifton Lovar, middle, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief, explains to Master Sgt. Ryan Powers, left, Phantom WERX superintendent of innovation, and Tech. Sgt. Mariana Hernandez-Chavez, right, Phantom WERX augmentee, the idea to fabricate a cover for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2023. From 3D printed creations like an ammo-counting sprocket that saves 23 man-hours every week, to enterprise level solutions designed to help Airmen beat the deployment heat, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab has managed the production of 29 Airmen-generated projects, with 16 finished and implemented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE