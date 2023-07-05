Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovating ADAB [Image 3 of 6]

    Innovating ADAB

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clifton Lovar, middle, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief, explains to Master Sgt. Ryan Powers, left, Phantom WERX superintendent of innovation, and Tech. Sgt. Mariana Hernandez-Chavez, right, Phantom WERX augmentee, the idea to fabricate a cover for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2023. From 3D printed creations like an ammo-counting sprocket that saves 23 man-hours every week, to enterprise level solutions designed to help Airmen beat the deployment heat, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab has managed the production of 29 Airmen-generated projects, with 16 finished and implemented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 7918290
    VIRIN: 230612-F-DY859-1041
    Resolution: 5208x3646
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovating ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovating ADAB
    Innovating ADAB
    Innovating ADAB
    Innovating ADAB
    Innovating ADAB
    Innovating ADAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovating ADAB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Development
    Innovation
    ADAB
    AFWERX
    Al Dhafra
    Phantom WERX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT