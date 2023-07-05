Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovating ADAB [Image 4 of 6]

    Innovating ADAB

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cullen Davis and Senior Airman Katrena Steffan, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, stand on the wing of an A-10 Thunderbolt II underneath a portable sunshade they created with the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2023. Opened in September 2022, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab enables Airmen to hone their ideas into tangible and achievable improvements for their unit, squadron, base or even the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 7918291
    VIRIN: 230612-F-DY859-1209
    Resolution: 4230x2961
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, Innovating ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovating ADAB

    Development
    Innovation
    ADAB
    AFWERX
    Al Dhafra
    Phantom WERX

