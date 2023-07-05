Innovating ADAB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cullen Davis and Senior Airman Katrena Steffan, assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, stand on the wing of an A-10 Thunderbolt II underneath a portable sunshade they created with the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2023. Opened in September 2022, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab enables Airmen to hone their ideas into tangible and achievable improvements for their unit, squadron, base or even the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

