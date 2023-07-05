U.S. Airmen assigned to 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron use a crane to install a repurposed sun shade to protect Airmen working at the guard shack at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2023. From 3D printed creations like an ammo-counting sprocket that saves 23 man-hours every week, to enterprise level solutions designed to help Airmen beat the deployment heat, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab has managed the production of 29 Airmen-generated projects, with 16 finished and implemented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 03:21
|Photo ID:
|7918292
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-DY859-1049
|Resolution:
|5731x3725
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovating ADAB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
