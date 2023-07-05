Innovating ADAB

U.S. Airmen assigned to 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron use a crane to install a repurposed sun shade to protect Airmen working at the guard shack at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2023. From 3D printed creations like an ammo-counting sprocket that saves 23 man-hours every week, to enterprise level solutions designed to help Airmen beat the deployment heat, the Phantom WERX Innovation Lab has managed the production of 29 Airmen-generated projects, with 16 finished and implemented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

