621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23

Aerial porters from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 aircraft before a mission during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the

theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

