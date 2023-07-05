Aerial porters from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 aircraft before a mission during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7914794
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-SZ127-1287
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT