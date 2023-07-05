Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23 [Image 7 of 8]

    621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.11.2023

    U.S. Air Force Cody Park, 321st CRS aircraft controller speaks with Tech Sgt. Micheal Pearson, 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron contracting craftsman during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

