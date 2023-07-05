621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Deven Morgan, 321st Contingency Response Squadron CR aircraft maintenance craftsman is responsible for providing basic maintenance for ally and partner aircraft where needed and providing launch and recovery coordination during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

