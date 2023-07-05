621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Julian Rounds, 321st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft controller journeyman (left), Capt. Cody Park, 321st CRS aircraft controller (center), and Tech Sgt. Christopher Ahsoak, aircraft controller element chief (right) are responsible for airfield operations within the CRG scope during Mobility Guardian 23, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. 3 MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU