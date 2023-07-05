621st Contingency Response Airmen support MG23

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Trevor Miles, 321st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter assists Staff Sgt. Shawn Reinsel, 321st CRS aerial porter and Tech Sgt. Micheal Pearson, 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron contracting craftsman tie down a pallet during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

