Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger visits the Child Development Center at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger was at the CDC to plant a tree with the children in honor of Earth Day and the Month of the Military Child. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7913682
|VIRIN:
|230426-N-BN624-1072
|Resolution:
|5326x3551
|Size:
|17.36 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS
