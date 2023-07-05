Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15]

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger visits the Child Development Center at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger was at the CDC to plant a tree with the children in honor of Earth Day and the Month of the Military Child. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 7913682
    VIRIN: 230426-N-BN624-1072
    Resolution: 5326x3551
    Size: 17.36 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    environmental
    PMRF
    Meredith Berger

