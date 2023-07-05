Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger visits Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger visited the installation on western Kauai to mark Earth Day, and discuss environmental projects and the ways PMRF is preserving and protecting cultural and natural resources. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 21:47 Photo ID: 7913677 VIRIN: 230426-N-BN624-1360 Resolution: 4901x3267 Size: 12.62 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.