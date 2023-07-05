Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger, second from right, visits the Veterans Memorial at Pacific Missile Range Facility, with from left, Installation Environmental Program DirectorJessi Behnke, Cultural Resources Manager and Archaeologist Tara del Fierro, and Deputy Public Works Director Tom Nizo, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger visited the installation on western Kauai to mark Earth Day, and discuss environmental projects and the ways PMRF is preserving and protecting cultural and natural resources. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

