Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 10 of 15]

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger places a lei at the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Nohili Crypt), Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, April 26, 2023. Berger visited the installation on western Kauai to mark Earth Day, and discuss environmental projects and the ways PMRF is preserving and protecting cultural and natural resources. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7913664
    VIRIN: 230426-N-BN624-1300
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Navy Assistant Secretary Meredith Berger Visits Pacific Missile Range Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental
    Earth Day
    PMRF
    Meredith Berger
    navy' navy newswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT